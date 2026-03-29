World number two Jannik Sinner is in formidable form heading into Sunday's Miami Open ATP final against Jiri Lehecka, where the Italian will try to add the title to his Indian Wells triumph this month. Sinner is vying to become just the eighth man, and the first since Roger Federer in 2017, to complete the so-called "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and the Miami Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion has reached the title match without dropping a set and is, in fact, on a record streak of 32 consecutive sets won at the Masters 1000 level.

That run includes titles in Paris and Indian Wells, and he could join Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the only men to win three consecutive Masters titles.

"It's good to put myself in this position," Sinner said after dispatching fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in Friday's semi-finals.

"Obviously, I try to perform in the best possible way in every event (but) in bigger events I like to play more. So, I'm very happy that I can play one more final here in Miami."

Sinner is in the Miami final for a fourth time. He lifted the trophy in 2024, but he missed last year's edition as he served a three-month doping ban.

"Standing here again, in the final, means very, very much to me," he said.

With his performances in the elite March hardcourt tournaments, Sinner has stepped up the pressure on Carlos Alcaraz in the battle for world number one.

But he expects a stiff challenge from Lehecka despite leading their head-to-head 3-0.

"He played incredible tennis throughout the whole week here," Sinner said. "So, he doesn't have anything to lose.

"It's definitely a court that suits him very well. And then how he plays tennis is a very flat-hitting forehand and backhand, serving very well.

"He is a very, very aggressive player. And this is perfect for this kind of conditions here."

Lehecka is chasing a third ATP title, but is in his first final at the Masters 1000 level.

Like Sinner, he hasn't dropped a set en route to the final.

“It feels great," Lehecka said after overpowering rising French talent Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

"It's definitely something I've been working towards the whole year and the whole pre-season."

Lehecka, ranked 22nd in the world, said he and his team had made consistency a focus as they prepared for the season, and that consistency -- in training as well as in matches -- is yielding dividends now.

"We put big amounts of time, big amount of hours that we spend on the court and also in the gym," he said. "We were not doing anything specific towards this week, but I think it's the work that we did in the last two, three months that's just paying off right now."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)