Daniil Medvedev beat fellow former world number one Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday to win his second ATP title in a week. The 27-year-old world number eight, who won in Rotterdam seven days earlier, convincingly ended his 35-year-old opponent's comeback heroics that saw Murray fight four three-set battles and overcome eight match points to reach the final in Doha.

Medvedev broke Murray's first serve in each set as he remained unbeaten in three encounters between the two. "A very tough match, it was a little bit more windy today so both of us were struggling to find the rhythm," Medvedev said on court in which he also complained about the balls.

"Honestly now I can say this now that the tournament is over, and also I won, I think that these balls are not good for hard courts.

"They changed something this year and I don't like them. I heard a lot of other players are struggling with shoulders, elbows and wrists.

"Myself I had wrist problems in Australia. Generally I think I was struggling all week to find the perfect rhythm with these balls, but I am happy to win."

Medevedev said both players had their "bad" patches in the match. The Russian fired down five aces but also committed five double faults. Murray repeatedly shouted at himself and his support team after errors.

Medvedev had seemed to be cruising to victory in the second set until he was serving at 3-2 up with two game points. Murray fought back and produced a brilliant backhand winner to surge back into the clash at 3-3.

At 4-4, Murray was leading 40-0 in a bid to produce another shock, but the Scot let Medvedev get back into the game for the key break that decided the title.

"Daniil is one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best on the tour," said Murray, who acknowledged he had been through an "amazing week".

Murray saved three match points in his first round game and five against Czech challenger Jiri Lehecka in his semi-final.

