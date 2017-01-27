Cricketers Steven Smith, Dale Steyn Left In Awe Of Roger Federer

Roger Federer did something that even his most optimistic fans would have been sceptical about. Before the start of the Australian Open, few would have thought that the 35-year-old Swiss maestro will reach the final of the tournament in Melbourne and be one step away from his 18th Grand Slam title. Federer's age-defying triumphs to reach the final may have coincided with the early ouster of World No.1 and No.2 -- Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic -- but his impressive run has quickly put him back into limelight.



Cricketers Steven Smith and Dale Steyn took to social networking website Twitter to show their admiration for the Swiss tennis star.



While the Australian cricket team captain said that it was great to see Federer in another Grand Slam final, South African speedster Steyn dubbed the Swiss maestro a machine.



Great to see @rogerfederer in another grand slam final. What a player! #genius #legend — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 26, 2017

Federer is a machine 🎾 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 26, 2017

Federer is left awaiting the winner of Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov with the full throwback effect in the offing if the Spaniard can win on Friday night Australian time.



The 35-year-old came into the semifinal against Wawrinka with a 24-20 overall record in five-setters, but he had lost his last four in major semifinals -- to Novak Djokovic at the US Open in 2010 and 2011, Andy Murray at the Australian Open in 2013 and Milos Raonic at Wimbledon last summer.



But by the end of the match, Wawrinka was left with a broken racquet and another loss to his compatriot who he has failed to beat outside the clay courts.



In the end, Wawrinka admitted Federer is "the best player ever" and "can do anything he wants on the court".