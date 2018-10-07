Caroline Wozniacki Wins 30th Title With China Open Victory

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title as she beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final on Sunday. The Danish world number two was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled, sealing her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore in the process. The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won the China Open in 2010, was once more imperious against the 20th-ranked Sevastova, who briefly retired from tennis in May 2013 with injury.

Wozniacki, whose form has been patchy in the second half of the year, was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

In the semi-finals, Wozniacki had defeated local tennis star Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-3 in straight games while in the quarter-finals she had got better of Katerina Siniakova from Czech.

Wozniacki's Australian Open victory earlier in 2018, came after she had lost in the quarter-finals of French Open in 2010 and 2017.

Top seed Juan Martin del Potro will be strong favourite when he faces unseeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the men's final later Sunday.

Del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner, was beaten by Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in early September.

But that did nothing to dispel the notion that Del Potro is a man enjoying his tennis again having painstakingly rebuilt his career.

"This could be one of the best seasons of my career," Del Potro, a popular figure in the locker room, said ahead of his assault on the China Open.

"I won my first Masters 1000, at Indian Wells, I got my highest ranking ever this season (three) and another Grand Slam final after nine years.

"It's an amazing year for me, but I also want to keep going because I like to pressurise myself, and I'm excited about that."