 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Final With Novak Djokovic

Updated: 31 January 2020 18:14 IST

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 to set up men's singles final with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Final With Novak Djokovic
Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the semi-final. © AFP

Tireless Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast German Alexander Zverev and make his first Australian Open final Friday, booking a showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The 26-year-old fifth seed, the first player from Austria ever to reach the Melbourne decider, battled past seventh-ranked Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) on a sweltering evening.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast Alexander Zverev
  • Thiem made his first Australian Open final on Friday
  • He defeated seventh-ranked Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4)
Related Articles
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Sees Off Nick Kyrgios In Tough 4th Round Clash
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Sees Off Nick Kyrgios In Tough 4th Round Clash
ATP Cup: Dominic Thiem Beats Diego Schwatzman To Get Back To Winning Ways
ATP Cup: Dominic Thiem Beats Diego Schwatzman To Get Back To Winning Ways
ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas Overcomes Dominic Thiem To Clinch Title
ATP Finals: Stefanos Tsitsipas Overcomes Dominic Thiem To Clinch Title
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Title Clash vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Title Clash vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.