Australian Open: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Final With Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the semi-final. © AFP
Tireless Dominic Thiem came from a set down to outlast German Alexander Zverev and make his first Australian Open final Friday, booking a showdown with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.
The 26-year-old fifth seed, the first player from Austria ever to reach the Melbourne decider, battled past seventh-ranked Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) on a sweltering evening.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis Novak Djokovic Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev
