Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem

Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. © AFP
Austria's Dominic Thiem stunned Rafael Nadal Wednesday to send the world number one tumbling out of the Australian Open and set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The fifth seed, beaten by Nadal in the last two French Open finals, battled past the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) to deny him a crack at a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.
More to follow...
