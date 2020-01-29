 
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem

Updated: 29 January 2020 18:31 IST

Rafael Nadal was outplayed in the quarter-finals of Australian Open by Dominic Thiem in a thrilling four-set game.

Rafael Nadal was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. © AFP

Austria's Dominic Thiem stunned Rafael Nadal Wednesday to send the world number one tumbling out of the Australian Open and set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev. The fifth seed, beaten by Nadal in the last two French Open finals, battled past the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) to deny him a crack at a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

More to follow...

