ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Holds Top Spot, Novak Djokovic Overtakes Roger Federer To Become No. 2

Spain's Rafael Nadal maintained the top spot of men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday with 7,660 points. Serbia's Novak Djokovic climbed one spot up to the second, after claiming the Shanghai Masters title for the fourth time in a row on Sunday, only 215 points away from Nadal's position, reports Efe news.

Djokovic overtook Switzerland's Roger Federer in the standings, pushing him down to third. The rest of the top-10 remained unchanged, as Alexander Zverev of Germany stayed at No. 5, followed by Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Meanwhile, Australia's Matthew Ebden jumped 11 positions up to the 40th, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Asian tournament.

The current top-10 ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,660 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,260

4. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 5,860

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5,025

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,185

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,825

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,775

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,440

10. John Isner (United States) 3,290.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep has secured the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

The Romanian spent 40 weeks at No. 1 in 2018, a season that saw her win three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati.

"Finishing the season as the WTA World No.1 last year was a huge honour for me," said Halep.

"To do it for a second time in 2018 feels like a special achievement, especially having also won my first Grand Slam this year. To be able to see my name again alongside the other legends who have achieved the year-end No.1 ranking makes me very proud."

(With IANS and AFP inputs)