ATP Challenger: Leander Paes Wins Doubles Title At Newport Beach

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes won his 25th ATP Challenger level doubles title with partner James Cerretani after beating Denis Kudla and Treat Huey in the final of the Newport Beach event. The second-seeded Indo-American pair defeated the American-Filipino combine 6-4 7-5 in the summit clash of the USD 150,000 hardcourt tournament. Paes, world No 61, has won crucial 125 points with this win as he is striving to move up the rankings ladder. He had logged 90 points at the Australian Open, where he made the third round with compatriot Purav Raja. When the new rankings will be issued on Monday, Paes is likely to get back to top-50.