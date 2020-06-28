Andy Murray Pulls Out Of Battle Of Brits Third Place Match
Andy Murray was due to face Cam Norrie in a third place play-off in Roehampton after losing in the semi-finals to Dan Evans.
Former world number one Andy Murray pulled out of his last match at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event on Sunday. Murray was due to face Cam Norrie in a third place play-off in Roehampton after losing in the semi-finals to Dan Evans on Saturday. But after playing four matches in the previous five days in his first tournament since November, the 33-year-old decided not to push his body any further.
The match will still go ahead with James Ward taking Murray's place, before Evans takes on Kyle Edmund in the final.
A tweet from the Lawn Tennis Association read: "@andy_murray has withdrawn from the #BattleOfTheBrits 3rd Play-Off. Andy has been replaced by @JamesWardtennis."
Murray's next event is likely to be the Citi Open in Washington, scheduled to start on August 14, as the three-time Grand Slam champion builds up to the US Open.