Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Andy Murray Haunted By 2016 Roland Garros Final Loss To Novak Djokovic

Updated: 18 April 2020 10:25 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic shared an Instagram Live chat where they discussed their rivalry.

Andy Murray Haunted By 2016 Roland Garros Final Loss To Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has long had the upper hand on Andy Murray. © AFP

Andy Murray admits that his Roland Garros final defeat in 2016 to lifetime rival Novak Djokovic remains one of his most shattering losses. Djokovic triumphed in Paris, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to capture his first and only French Open title. On Friday, Murray and Djokovic shared an Instagram Live chat where they discussed a rivalry which began in childhood and is still going strong in their early 30s. "If I could change one result, I obviously would have loved to win the Australian Open or the French Open, but as a challenge for me, because clay was such a tough surface for me throughout my career," Murray told the world number one during the link-up.

"Just in the terms of the way I played on clay it was the hardest one for me to adapt to.

"That would have been my biggest achievement for me if I would have won the French.

"Australia has been pretty painful for me thanks to you over the years. If I could change one I would take the French Open off you."

Djokovic has long had the upper hand on Murray.

He leads their head-to-head 25-11 and has 17 Grand Slam titles to the Briton's three.

However, Murray does possess two Olympic gold medals from London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

He defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals in London on his way to the title.

"I felt like a played well overall, but you beat me in the London Olympics in the semis, 7-5, 7-5," Djokovic said.

"I still felt like we both played very well, I felt the quality of the match was pretty good, you were just better in the decisive moments of the sets.

"Of course I was devastated when I lost because it was Olympic Games, but I was happy with the way I played."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Andy Murray Andy Murray Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Murray said he is still haunted by his French Open final loss in 2016
  • Andy Murray lost to Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros final in 2016
  • Murray and Djokovic discussed their rivalry on Instagram Live chat
Related Articles
Andy Murray Delays Comeback As Pelvic Injury Lingers
Andy Murray Delays Comeback As Pelvic Injury Lingers
Karolina Pliskova Looks To Andy Murrays Former Coach For Grand Slam Breakthrough
Karolina Pliskova Looks To Andy Murray's Former Coach For Grand Slam Breakthrough
Japans Kei Nishikori Pulls Out Of Australian Open And ATP Cup
Japan's Kei Nishikori Pulls Out Of Australian Open And ATP Cup
"Gutted" Andy Murray To Miss Australian Open And ATP Open Due To Pelvic Injury
"Gutted" Andy Murray To Miss Australian Open And ATP Open Due To Pelvic Injury
Andy Murray Cancels Pre-Season Training Due To Injury: Report
Andy Murray Cancels Pre-Season Training Due To Injury: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.