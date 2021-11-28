Story ProgressBack to home
World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Crashes Out In Quarter-Final Of Mixed, Women's Doubles Events
Star India paddler Manika Batra failed to bag a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships after crashing out in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women's doubles events.
Manika Batra crashed out in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women's doubles events.© Twitter
Highlights
- Manika Batra crashed out in QF of the mixed, women's doubles events
- Batra and G Sathiyan lost to Japan's Tomakazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata
- Batra-Archana Kamath lost to Luxembourg duo of Sarah De Nutte-Ni Xia Lian
Star India paddler Manika Batra failed to bag a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships after crashing out in the quarterfinals of the mixed and women's doubles events. Just one win away from a historic medal, Batra and G Sathiyan lost to Japan's Tomakazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata 1-3 (5-11 2-11 11-7 9-11) in the last eight round of the mixed doubles competition. Batra had another opportunity to create history but she faltered yet again, losing the women's doubles quarterfinals with her partner Archana Kamath in straight games.
Batra and Kamath were no match for Luxembourg duo of Sarah De Nutte and Ni Xia Lian, losing 0-3 (1-11 6-11 8-11) in a lop-sided contest.
