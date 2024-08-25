U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: U Mumba TT will be taking on Jaipur Patriots in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Sunday in Chennai. Earlier on Saturday, U Mumba defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 and opened their campaign with a stunning win. On the other hand, debutants Jaipur Patriots lost their opening first match against Goa Challengers. UTT's first-ever South Korean paddler, Cho Seung-min, shone in his team's defeat to the defending champions; his potential clash against the great Quadri Aruna will be one of the highlights of the tie. Meanwhile, Manav's return to the table, given his position in Indian table tennis, is sure to delight those watching.

Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots, straight from Chennai:

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur on the driver's seat Jaipur Patriots have started the proceedings on a dominating note with Cho Seungmin clinching the first game in style. He edged past U Mumba's Quadri Aruna 11-9, to take 1-0 lead in the first game.

August 25 2024 19:46 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis league match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.