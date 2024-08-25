Story ProgressBack to home
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: U Mumba TT will be taking on Jaipur Patriots in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Sunday in Chennai.
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Updates© UTT
U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: U Mumba TT will be taking on Jaipur Patriots in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Sunday in Chennai. Earlier on Saturday, U Mumba defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 and opened their campaign with a stunning win. On the other hand, debutants Jaipur Patriots lost their opening first match against Goa Challengers. UTT's first-ever South Korean paddler, Cho Seung-min, shone in his team's defeat to the defending champions; his potential clash against the great Quadri Aruna will be one of the highlights of the tie. Meanwhile, Manav's return to the table, given his position in Indian table tennis, is sure to delight those watching.
Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots, straight from Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.