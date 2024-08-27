U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: U Mumba are all set to face Ahmedabad SG Pipers in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Tuesday in Chennai. Both the teams have recorded mirrored results from their opening two games, respectively. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who faced a 10-5 loss against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on their UTT debut, beat reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers by the exact score in the following tie.

August 27 2024 20:01 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Manav Thakkar wins the men's singles round After a dominating performance, U Mumba's Manav Thakkar has won the opening men's singles match against Ahmedabad's Manush Shah. In the match, Manav claimed a scoreline of 11-2, 11-8, 8-11. The overall scores of the tie are 2-1 in the favour of U Mumba.

August 27 2024 19:48 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: We are underway The UTT 2024 clash between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers begins. The first men's singles match between Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar. In the first game, U Mumba's Mamnav edged past Manush with the scoreline of 11-2. That was a dominating start from U Mumba.

August 27 2024 19:43 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the fixtures of today's tie Tie Fixtures:

Manav Thakkar vs Manush Shah Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Reeth Rishya Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar vs Bernadette Szocs/Manush Shah Quadri Aruna vs Lilian Bardet Maria Xiao vs Bernadette Szocs

August 27 2024 19:42 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Squads of both the teams Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs, Lilian Bardet, Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi

U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri, Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao

August 27 2024 19:41 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis league match between U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.