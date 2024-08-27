Story ProgressBack to home
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: U Mumba are all set to face Ahmedabad SG Pipers in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: U Mumba are all set to face Ahmedabad SG Pipers in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Tuesday in Chennai. Both the teams have recorded mirrored results from their opening two games, respectively. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who faced a 10-5 loss against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on their UTT debut, beat reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers by the exact score in the following tie.
Here are the Highlights of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, straight from Chennai:
- 20:01 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Manav Thakkar wins the men's singles roundAfter a dominating performance, U Mumba's Manav Thakkar has won the opening men's singles match against Ahmedabad's Manush Shah. In the match, Manav claimed a scoreline of 11-2, 11-8, 8-11. The overall scores of the tie are 2-1 in the favour of U Mumba.
- 19:48 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: We are underwayThe UTT 2024 clash between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers begins. The first men's singles match between Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar. In the first game, U Mumba's Mamnav edged past Manush with the scoreline of 11-2. That was a dominating start from U Mumba.
