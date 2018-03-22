 
don't
miss
All Sports
Table Tennis

Table Tennis Player Soumyajit Ghosh Booked For Alleged Rape, Commonwealth Games Participation Under Shadow

Updated: 22 March 2018 17:56 IST

An FIR was lodged against Soumyajit Ghosh at West Bengal's North 24 Parganas districts Barasat women's police station.

Table Tennis Player Soumyajit Ghosh Booked For Alleged Rape, Commonwealth Games Participation Under Shadow
Soumyajit has represented India at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. © AFP

India table tennis player, Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh was booked on Thursday for allegedly raping a teenager. Soumyajit, India's youngest national champion, however, denied the allegation and said that he will approach the case legally. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged after an 18-year-old girl filed a police complaint in North 24 Parganas district's Barasat women police station. The victim accused Soumyajit of raping her at her residence in April 2015 on the pretext of marriage. The girl has also claimed that they both were in contact for the last three years when she was a minor.

The girl also added that she did not get any positive response from the table tennis player about their marriage.

Soumyajit has been booked on the charges of rape (Indian Penal Code's Section 376), cheating (IPC 417), causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC 313) and under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Commenting on the incident, TTFI secretary-general, MP Singh said that a meeting of the executive board will decide whether the table tennis player is to be suspended or not.

"We got to know about the episode through news reports in the morning. We have managed to acquire a copy of the FIR. Since these are very serious charges, the TTFI has convened an emergency meeting of the executive board on Sunday. We will take an appropriate call in 48 hours," MP Singh, TTFI secretary-general, was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

"My personal opinion is since the allegations are so grave, Ghosh should be suspended with immediate effect. If the investigation clears him of any wrongdoing, he can return to the fold immediately," MP Singh further added.

Soumyajit has represented India at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He is also scheduled to represent India in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Soumyajit Ghosh Table Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Soumyajit Ghosh Booked For Alleged Rape
  • Soumyajit Ghosh denied the allegation
  • Soumyajit Ghosh is scheduled to take part in 2018 CWG
Related Articles
Rio Olympics: Indian Campaign in Table Tennis Ends With First Round Defeats
Rio Olympics: Indian Campaign in Table Tennis Ends With First Round Defeats
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Men Claim Historic Gold; Women Win Silver
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships: Indian Men Claim Historic Gold; Women Win Silver
Asian Games Table Tennis: Indian Men
Asian Games Table Tennis: Indian Men's Doubles Teams in Pre-Quarters
Achanta Sarath Kamal confident of winning National Table Tennis Championship
Achanta Sarath Kamal confident of winning National Table Tennis Championship
Soumyajit Ghosh, K Shamini win Institutional Table Tennis Championships
Soumyajit Ghosh, K Shamini win Institutional Table Tennis Championships
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.