PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be taking on Puneri Paltan TT in their next Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 league match on Monday
Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan, UTT 2024: Live Updates© UTT
PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be taking on Puneri Paltan TT in their next Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 league match on Monday in Chennai. Both the teams won their first ties against Chennai Lions and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, courtesy of giant-killing efforts by Jeet Chandra and Ayhika Mukherjee. Jeet and PBG Bengaluru Smashers laid down a strong statement in their opening tie against hosts Chennai Lions, winning by a margin of 11-4.
Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, straight from Chennai:
- 19:31 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the squads of both the teamsPBG Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles, Lily Zhang, Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Amalraj AnthonyPuneri Paltan Table Tennis: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor, Joao Monteiro, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar
- 19:29 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Both teams coming with a winThe teams won their first ties against Chennai Lions and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, courtesy of giant-killing efforts by Jeet Chandra and Ayhika Mukherjee.Jeet and PBG Bengaluru Smashers laid down a strong statement in their opening tie against hosts Chennai Lions, winning by a margin of 11-4. En route to the thumping win, Jeet defeated India's top-ranked male paddler, Achanta Sharath Kamal, 3-0, adding to his team's comprehensive victory.
