Story ProgressBack to home
PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Athlead Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Athlead Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be squaring off against Athlead Goa Challengers in the first semi-final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024
Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis: Live Updates© UTT
PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Athlead Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be squaring off against Athlead Goa Challengers in the first semi-final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 on Thursday in Chennai. World No.25 Manika Batra will spearhead PBG Bengaluru Smashers' challenge when they lock horns with defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers. As the tournament reaches its business end, the stakes are high, and no teams can afford any half measures in the crucial knockouts.
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Manika Batra Table Tennis Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.