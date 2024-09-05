PBG Bengaluru Smashers vs Athlead Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: PBG Bengaluru Smashers will be squaring off against Athlead Goa Challengers in the first semi-final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 on Thursday in Chennai. World No.25 Manika Batra will spearhead PBG Bengaluru Smashers' challenge when they lock horns with defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers. As the tournament reaches its business end, the stakes are high, and no teams can afford any half measures in the crucial knockouts.

