Commonwealth Games gold medallist table tennis player Manika Batra's father Girish has died due to cardiac arrest. Manika's father passed away here on Tuesday and his cremation was performed on the same day at Inderpuri. The prayer ceremony for the departed soul will be held on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Manika is India's top women's singles player. She won a gold medal each in the women's singles and women's team event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also won a women's doubles silver and mixed doubles bronze in the same CWG.

In the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, she won a mixed doubles bronze medal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)