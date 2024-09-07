Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final, Live Updates: Defending champions Goa Challengers will be squaring off against Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Saturday in Chennai. Team India stalwarts Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai will look to rekindle their intense rivalry. Having made it to a fifth straight semi-final, Dabang Delhi TTC made a spectacular recovery to pull things back and make it to the title clash after a hard-fought 8-6 win against the UTT 2024 debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Friday.

Here are the Live Updates of the UTT 2024 final match between Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, straight from Chennai:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle September 07 2024 20:26 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Yangzi Liu clinches women's singles match After successfully winning the men's singles round, Goa Challengers continue with their brilliant run as they clinch the the women's singles encounter. Yangzi Liu comfortably surpasses Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi with the scoreline of 11-2, 11-10, and 11-9. With this win, Goa Challengers maintain their lead 5-1 against Dabang Delhi. After successfully winning the men's singles round, Goa Challengers continue with their brilliant run as they clinch the the women's singles encounter. Yangzi Liu comfortably surpasses Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi with the scoreline of 11-2, 11-10, and 11-9. With this win, Goa Challengers maintain their lead 5-1 against Dabang Delhi. Copy Link

September 07 2024 20:11 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Yangzi Liu dominating the proceedings In the women's singles match, Yangzi Liu of Goa Challengers is showing her dominance right from the beginning against Dabang Delhi's Orawan Paranang. In the first game of match, Yangzi clinches victory with a powerful scoreline of 11-2. She now aims to maintain her dominance in the match. In the women's singles match, Yangzi Liu of Goa Challengers is showing her dominance right from the beginning against Dabang Delhi's Orawan Paranang. In the first game of match, Yangzi clinches victory with a powerful scoreline of 11-2. She now aims to maintain her dominance in the match. Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:59 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Harmeet Desai wins 1st match WOAH!!!! What an interesting turn of events took place in the first men's singles match. After losing the first game 6-11, Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers made a promising comeback in the next two games and clinches the victory. He registers a scoreline of 11-9, 11-6. The overall scores of this tie read 2-1 in the favor of Goa Challengers. WOAH!!!! What an interesting turn of events took place in the first men's singles match. After losing the first game 6-11, Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers made a promising comeback in the next two games and clinches the victory. He registers a scoreline of 11-9, 11-6. The overall scores of this tie read 2-1 in the favor of Goa Challengers. Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:56 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Sathiyan takes 1st game Sathiyan G of Dabang Delhi is looking in good touch as he clinches the first game of the men's singles encounter against Harmeet Desai with so much of ease. He claims a scoreline of 11-6 and begins the game with a lead. Sathiyan G of Dabang Delhi is looking in good touch as he clinches the first game of the men's singles encounter against Harmeet Desai with so much of ease. He claims a scoreline of 11-6 and begins the game with a lead. Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:54 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: We are underway The highly-anticipated final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi has begun. In the first match of the night, Harmeet Desai of Goa will be squaring off against Sathiyan G of Delhi in the men's singles encounter. The highly-anticipated final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi has begun. In the first match of the night, Harmeet Desai of Goa will be squaring off against Sathiyan G of Delhi in the men's singles encounter. Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:52 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: A look at today's fixtures Tie Fixtures

Match 1: Harmeet Desai vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Match 2: Yangzi Liu vs Orawan Paranang Match 3: Harmeet Desai /Yangzi Liu vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Orawan Paranang Match 4: Mihai Bobocica vs Andreas Levenko Match 5: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Diya Chitale Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:51 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Squads for today's game Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang, Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko, Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica Copy Link

September 07 2024 19:50 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final match between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final match between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Copy Link