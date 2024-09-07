Story ProgressBack to home
Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final: Live Score Updates
Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final, Live Updates: Defending champions Goa Challengers will be squaring off against Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024
Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, UTT 2024 Final: Live Updates© UTT
Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Final, Live Updates: Defending champions Goa Challengers will be squaring off against Dabang Delhi in the summit clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Saturday in Chennai. Team India stalwarts Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai will look to rekindle their intense rivalry. Having made it to a fifth straight semi-final, Dabang Delhi TTC made a spectacular recovery to pull things back and make it to the title clash after a hard-fought 8-6 win against the UTT 2024 debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Friday.
Here are the Live Updates of the UTT 2024 final match between Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi, straight from Chennai:
- 20:26 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Yangzi Liu clinches women's singles matchAfter successfully winning the men's singles round, Goa Challengers continue with their brilliant run as they clinch the the women's singles encounter. Yangzi Liu comfortably surpasses Orawan Paranang of Dabang Delhi with the scoreline of 11-2, 11-10, and 11-9. With this win, Goa Challengers maintain their lead 5-1 against Dabang Delhi.
- 20:11 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Yangzi Liu dominating the proceedingsIn the women's singles match, Yangzi Liu of Goa Challengers is showing her dominance right from the beginning against Dabang Delhi's Orawan Paranang. In the first game of match, Yangzi clinches victory with a powerful scoreline of 11-2. She now aims to maintain her dominance in the match.
- 19:59 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Harmeet Desai wins 1st matchWOAH!!!! What an interesting turn of events took place in the first men's singles match. After losing the first game 6-11, Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers made a promising comeback in the next two games and clinches the victory. He registers a scoreline of 11-9, 11-6. The overall scores of this tie read 2-1 in the favor of Goa Challengers.
- 19:56 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: Sathiyan takes 1st gameSathiyan G of Dabang Delhi is looking in good touch as he clinches the first game of the men's singles encounter against Harmeet Desai with so much of ease. He claims a scoreline of 11-6 and begins the game with a lead.
- 19:54 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: We are underwayThe highly-anticipated final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi has begun. In the first match of the night, Harmeet Desai of Goa will be squaring off against Sathiyan G of Delhi in the men's singles encounter.
- 19:52 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live: A look at today's fixturesTie FixturesMatch 1: Harmeet Desai vs Sathiyan GnanasekaranMatch 2: Yangzi Liu vs Orawan ParanangMatch 3: Harmeet Desai /Yangzi Liu vs Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Orawan ParanangMatch 4: Mihai Bobocica vs Andreas LevenkoMatch 5: Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Diya Chitale
