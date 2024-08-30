Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: Dabang Delhi TTC will be squaring off against Puneri Paltan TT in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Friday in Chennai. Both Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis are on the peripheries of the playoff spots, having won a match each. The match will see the return of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to the table in a potential match-up against teenage sensation Ankur Bhattacharjee.

Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, straight from Chennai:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle August 30 2024 19:51 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: We are underway The UTT 2024 match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan begins. In the first match of the day, Sathiyan G will be squaring off against Joao Monteiro in the men's singles round. The UTT 2024 match between Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan begins. In the first match of the day, Sathiyan G will be squaring off against Joao Monteiro in the men's singles round. Copy Link

August 30 2024 19:46 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the fixtures of today's tie Tie Fixtures:

Match 1: Joao Monteiro vs Sathiyan G Match 2: Natalia Bajor vs Orawan Paranang Match 3: Natalia/Anirban vs Orawan/Sathiyan Match 4: Ankur Bhatacharjee vs Andreas Levenko Match 5: Ayhika Mukherjee vs Diya Chitale Copy Link

August 30 2024 19:39 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the squads of both the teams Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang, Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko, Yashansh Malik, Lakshita Narang

Puneri Paltan TT: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor, Joao Monteiro, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar Copy Link

August 30 2024 19:37 (IST) Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Copy Link