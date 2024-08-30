Story ProgressBack to home
Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: Dabang Delhi TTC will be squaring off against Puneri Paltan TT in their next Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Friday in Chennai. Both Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis are on the peripheries of the playoff spots, having won a match each. The match will see the return of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to the table in a potential match-up against teenage sensation Ankur Bhattacharjee.
Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT, straight from Chennai:
- 19:46 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the fixtures of today's tieTie Fixtures:Match 1: Joao Monteiro vs Sathiyan GMatch 2: Natalia Bajor vs Orawan ParanangMatch 3: Natalia/Anirban vs Orawan/SathiyanMatch 4: Ankur Bhatacharjee vs Andreas LevenkoMatch 5: Ayhika Mukherjee vs Diya Chitale
- 19:39 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at the squads of both the teamsDabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan G, Orawan Paranang, Diya Chitale, Andreas Levenko, Yashansh Malik, Lakshita NarangPuneri Paltan TT: Ayhika Mukherjee, Natalia Bajor, Joao Monteiro, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar
