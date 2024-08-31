Chennai Lions vs Athlead Goa Challengers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Lions will be going up against Athlead Goa Challengers in their Ultimate Table Tennis league match on Saturday in Chennai. Goa Challengers are also on course for a play-off berth with 21 points from three ties, and a win against Chennai Lions could propel them inside the top four. Chennai Lions will be banking on the experience of the legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal to get the side's campaign back on track in his potential match-up with Harmeet Desai.

Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Chennai Lions vs Athlead Goa Challengers, straight from Chennai:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle