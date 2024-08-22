Story ProgressBack to home
Athlead Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates Goa Take On Jaipur In Inaugural Clash
Athlead Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: The highly anticipated day is here as the fifth season of the ultimate Table Tennis is all set to begin.
Athlead Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, UTT, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
Athlead Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: The highly anticipated day is here as the fifth season of the ultimate Table Tennis is all set to begin. In the inaugural clash of the season, Athlead Goa Challengers will be squaring off against Jaipur Patriots. In this edition, eight teams are set to compete for the coveted crown at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Among the 48 players featured, there are 16 international stars, several Olympians, multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists, World Champions, and National Champions in both the Junior and Senior categories.
Here are the Live Updates of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between Athead Goa Challengers and Jaipur Patriots, straight from Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:50 (IST)
- 19:44 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Goa bounce backAfter losing the first game, Goa Challenegrs showed their tru mettle and boucned back in style. Cho Seungmin completely dominated the proceedings and did not give even a single chance to Harmeet Desai to make a comeback. Goa won this round with 11-1 scoreline.The scores are level at 1-1.
- 19:40 (IST)Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur takes the 1st gameOhh!!! That was brilliant from Harmeet. He wasted no time and snatched away the opening game against Cho Seungmin. Despite some fight from the Goa star, Harmeet claims the game with 11-2 scoreline. The overall the scoreline is 1-0 in the favour of Jaipur.
Topics mentioned in this article
Manika Batra Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Live Blogs
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.