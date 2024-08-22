Athlead Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, Ultimate Table Tennis, Live Updates: The highly anticipated day is here as the fifth season of the ultimate Table Tennis is all set to begin. In the inaugural clash of the season, Athlead Goa Challengers will be squaring off against Jaipur Patriots. In this edition, eight teams are set to compete for the coveted crown at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Among the 48 players featured, there are 16 international stars, several Olympians, multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists, World Champions, and National Champions in both the Junior and Senior categories.

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Goa wins 3rd game Cho Seungmin is on fire now. His brilliant smashes and serves are confusing Harmeet Desai as Goa wins the third game. He takes the third game with the scoreline of 11-5. Goa have now taken a lead by 2-1 in the first match.

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Goa bounce back After losing the first game, Goa Challenegrs showed their tru mettle and boucned back in style. Cho Seungmin completely dominated the proceedings and did not give even a single chance to Harmeet Desai to make a comeback. Goa won this round with 11-1 scoreline.The scores are level at 1-1.

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur takes the 1st game Ohh!!! That was brilliant from Harmeet. He wasted no time and snatched away the opening game against Cho Seungmin. Despite some fight from the Goa star, Harmeet claims the game with 11-2 scoreline. The overall the scoreline is 1-0 in the favour of Jaipur.

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: The Game begins The first match begins. Harmeet Desi of Jaipur takes on Cho Seungmin of Goa. In the first game, the battle is so brilliantly dominated by Harmeet. He is comfortably taking the advantage of his experience.

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Goa Challenegrs Team Here's Goa Challengers Team: Harmeet Desai, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, Sayali Wani, Mihai Bobocica (Italy)

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Jaipur Patriots Team Here's Jaipur Patriots squad for UTT: Cho Seungmin (South Korea), Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand), Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Debut season for the Jaipur Patriots The Patriots are here to play their debut season. They are up against the mighty Goa Challengers. Will this season be a memorable one for them?

Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis league match between Goa Challengers and Jaipiur Patriots, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.