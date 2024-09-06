Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Dabang Delhi, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: Debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers will hope to make it a memorable campaign by reaching their maiden Ultimate Table Tennis title clash when they take on 2018 champions Dabang Delhi TTC in the second semi-final of the UTT 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai today. The winner of today's knockout fixture will set their date with defending champions Athlead Goa Challengers in Saturday's summit clash.

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle