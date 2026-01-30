As many as 10 of the 15 players who featured in the last edition in the Americas were on Friday named in the USA squad, led by Monank Patel, for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7. The USA will face co-host and defending champions India in the tournament opener in Mumbai. The International Cricket Council had suspended USA Cricket on September 23 last year on grounds of serious breaches of the ICC Membership Criteria.

The squad was thus picked under a "new selection process that has been developed in partnership with the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to ensure transparency and a truly merit-based process for identifying and selecting the best eligible players to represent the United States."

"All members of the selection panel submitted Conflict of Interest forms to the USOPC ahead of the meeting, and the selection meeting was observed by a USOPC-appointed Compliance Officer to ensure adherence to the Cricket Selection Procedures," a release said.

The USA had beaten a full-member country, Pakistan, in the last T20 World Cup and even made it to the Super Eight stage.

The team has trained for several weeks in Sri Lanka, where the focus was on skill development, game awareness, and team bonding. They are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Namibia and the Netherlands.

"We hit every target, and that's a testament to the players' dedication and hard work. The World Cup squad is strong, balanced, and ready to dominate in every department," said head coach Pubudu Dassanayake.

Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane