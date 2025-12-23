The Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup 2026 has sprung a surprise. Shubman Gill, who until recently was the designated T20I vice-captain, and Jitesh Sharma, who regularly featured in the T20I squad over the last few months, did not find a place in the squad. In their place, two wicketkeeper-batters - Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, who last played for India in 2023 - got the backing of the BCCI selectors.

2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa was surprised by the selectors' call.

"Indian cricket is a strange place. You would think there would be some semblance of predictability. It's a great side, a fantastic side, no doubt. But hearts are broken for sure. I empathize with them. You've got to feel bad for Shubman Gill. He's the captain of the Test and ODI side. Worst-case scenario, I thought somebody else might be named the vice-captain, but he'd find a spot in the side - maybe not in the XI, but at least as a third opener," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"Jitesh did nothing wrong. He has done exceptionally well. Having said that, the justification for the selections seems legit. It's a solid side, but my heart goes out to Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma. Just take some time, guys. Deal with this and then come back strong. Your talent doesn't disappear, and how unique and special you are for Indian cricket does not diminish because of this non-selection. You guys will do superb things in cricket. Just go back to the drawing board and be authentically you - that is what I would say to Shubman and Jitesh."

Uthappa predicted the defending T20 World Cup champions to do "special" things.

"This team will do special things. I am happy with the side. But the larger message is what concerns me. There is a larger message that's sent to the entire group, all of Indian cricket, and the entire fraternity when you make a decision like this - that anything can happen, and it can breed a lot of insecurity, which is something that bothers me," said Uthappa.

India's squad for the T20I series against NZ and ICC Men's T20 World Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (WK).