Saiteja Mukkamalla's attractive 79 and a four-wicket haul by former India U-19 star Harmeet Singh powered United States to a comfortable 93-run victory over the Netherlands in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup in Chennai on Friday. This is USA's first-ever T20I victory over the Netherlands. Mukkamalla's 51-ball knock formed the cornerstone of USA's competitive total of 196 for 6 while all-rounder Shubham Ranjane once again proved his prowess with an invaluable 24-ball 48 not out. Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh (4/21) didn't bowl too many wicket-taking deliveries yet Netherlands batters were left in a tangle as they were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs.

Harmeet's figures were the best by a USA bowler in a T20 World Cup match. In fact, two of Harmeet's wickets -- opener Max O'Dowd (13) and all-rounder Bas de Leede (23) -- were half-trackers that were deposited to the fielders.

The other two deliveries were spot on -- one flat and skiddy that breached rival skipper Scott Edwards' defence, and the other a straighter one that trapped Roelof de Merwe in front.

Another left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige got one that kept so low that opener Michael Levitt was forced to play all over it.

The Netherlands were never really in the game for a chase on a track that got slower with the passage of time.

Earlier, Mukkamalla provided the impetus with a 51-ball 79 before Ranjane's late surge ensured a competitive 196 for 6 after 20 overs.

Mukkamalla added 55 for the second wicket with skipper Monank Patel (36) and another 54 for the fourth wicket with former Mumbai all-rounder Ranjane, who used the long handle to a good effect to take the team total close to 200.

Mukkamalla, a former student of the cricket academy run by VVS Laxman in Hyderabad, hit five fours and four sixes. What stood out was his hitting on the off-side, including maximums over covers.

His driving was top notch, while Ranjane, towards the end, punished the short-ball tactic employed by the Netherlands bowlers.

Former South Africa left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe was hit for a straight six by Mukkamalla. In the case of Ranjane, he pulled both Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek.

Ranjane, who had scored a fifty against Pakistan, was in fine touch and when he and Mukkamalla were at the crease together, a 200-plus total looked possible. However van Beek and de Leede used clever change of pace on a slowish Chepauk track to pull things back.

