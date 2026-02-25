Veteran Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has fired shots at the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management following their heavy loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8s last week. India suffered their biggest-ever T20 World Cup defeat, losing to the Proteas by 76 runs in Ahmedabad. Chasing 188, India's batting collapsed like a pack of cards as they were bowled out for 111. Shehzad, who recently went unsold during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction, accused Gambhir and others of forcing senior players like Virat Kohli out of the team.

He also noted that the outcome could have been different if someone like Kohli had been in the middle, as none of the players in the current setup know how to chase down such totals. Shehzad also suggested that the Indian team will slowly but surely realise Kohli's worth when he is no longer part of the national setup in any format.

"Filling Virat Kohli's shoes won't be easy; there are no two ways about it. We have discussed this time and time again that only once Kohli is gone will you truly realise his worth. He is the king of run-chases, which is no mean feat. Carrying that entire responsibility on his shoulders came naturally to him. Now that he is not there, it is visible that this team has no clue how to chase under pressure. They crumble, lack game awareness, and choke in big moments," Shehzad said during a discussion on Geo News.

Shehzad also took a swipe at Gambhir for dropping the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI, asserting that these tactical shifts have severely dented India's T20 World Cup title defense.

"You didn't give the senior players the respect they deserved and they had to step aside as a result. Even Virat Kohli's brother mentioned in his tweet that he was not treated well by the current management. He had to delete that post afterwards. India are not a bad team but the team combination is hurting them. They've dropped Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. India's chances are slim, especially seeing how West Indies are playing. They need a miracle, which they are definitely capable off, to reach the semi-finals," he added.