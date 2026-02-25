Veteran Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam following a clumsy knock during the narrow loss to England in the T20 World Cup Super 8s. The former Pakistan captain's lean patch with the bat continued in the ongoing tournament as he scored a run-a-ball 24, drawing heavy criticism from fans and experts alike. Speaking on Geo News, Imad stated that Babar continues to disappoint in high-stakes matches despite constant backing from team management.

The veteran all-rounder believes it is time for Babar to take accountability, labelling his dismissal against England as "criminal" given his vast experience.

"How many games are you going to mess up like this? After facing 24 balls, if you get out in that fashion... it's criminal. You are such a senior player. We saw this against India as well. We don't have a personal agenda against him, but I'm curious what happens in team meetings. Does he raise his hand and accept it?" Imad questioned.

"Sahibzada was also playing; he is the man in form and an opener as well. But Babar came in during the fourth over, not the 11th. When will he help us win a game like Harry Brook does? When will he make an impact in big World Cup matches? Apart from that 2019 World Cup knock against New Zealand and the 2021 T20 World Cup game against India, tell me one impactful innings. You make him open, bat at No. 3, then No. 4-but then what? We are all tired of supporting him," the all-rounder added.

During the same discussion, Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad also fired shots at the senior core, though they refrained from naming Babar directly.

"For the last two years, we have been talking about how these four or five core players have been given enough chances, and they have yet to perform," said Amir.

Shehzad added: "Big players always accept their mistakes. For three years, at the peak of his fitness, he hasn't delivered. The cricket board facilitated everything within its reach-all for one man-yet nothing has changed."