England reached their fifth successive semi-final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a dominant performance against Pakistan in Pallekele. Speaking on JioHotstar, former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis analysed Pakistan team's performance with the willow and the areas where Pakistan lost control. Reflecting on Pakistan's performance in the match, Waqar Younis said, "In the first innings, Pakistan didn't score enough. On this pitch, they needed another 15-20 runs. A total of 175-180 would have been par. Then Brook came in at number three and took complete control. It was chanceless batting; he was superb. He single-handedly took the game away from Pakistan. Pakistan bowled well in phases. Shaheen was outstanding, but the middle overs were where they lost the plot. The spinners couldn't create impact and conceded too many twos. Full credit to England. Their skipper led from the front, and they thoroughly deserve their semi-final spot."

In the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan (63 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) continued his fine form in the tournament and, along with knocks from Babar, Fakhar Zaman (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and sixes each), and Shadab Khan (23 in 11 balls, with four boundaries), took Pakistan to 164/9.

Liam Dawson (3/24) and Jofra Archer (2/32) delivered brilliant four-over spells, while Jamie Overton (2/26) was also brilliant in his three-over spell.

In the run-chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced England to 58/4, but Brook (100 in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, stitching partnerships with all-rounders Sam Curran (16 in 15 balls) and Will Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and England won the match with two wickets and five wickets left.

On Shaheen Afridi's bowling, the former Pakistan speedster said, "Shaheen bowled beautifully. His control of length was impressive. He wasn't searching for swing but focused on hitting the right areas and angling the ball across the right-handers. He picked up key wickets, which is what he is known for. It was a quality spell, and one he can build on. It's not over for Pakistan yet. In the Super 8 stage, net run-rate and other results come into play. If outcomes go their way and they get another opportunity, anything can happen."

With just one point in two games after their first match against New Zealand ended in a washout, a win in their final game against Sri Lanka will give Pakistan a maximum of three points. They are left at the mercy of the results of other teams and rain for a miraculous entry in the semifinals. With England having sealed their semifinal spot with four points, the race is mostly down to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have two fixtures left to play.

On what went wrong for Pakistan, Younis said, "Pakistan allowed easy runs in the field. When they had control, they looked sharp. But once the pressure eased, their intensity dropped. That's where they missed the trick. In the first innings, 175-180 was achievable. It was there for the taking. England bowled well, but Pakistan didn't help themselves, particularly in the field."

Now, England will take on New Zealand in their final Super Eight fixture on Friday in Colombo, whereas Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday.

