Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja were left shell-shocked after England captain Harry Brook's century all but confirmed Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Pakistan have only one game remaining in the Super 8s-against Sri Lanka on February 28-while England, who have already secured a semi-final berth, will face New Zealand on February 27. For Pakistan to have any mathematical chance of qualifying, they must win their final match; however, even reaching three points may not be enough to advance.

In a viral video shared by the ICC on its official social media handles, the former Pakistan captains' reactions caught the attention of fans worldwide. The duo looked visibly dejected in the commentary box as Brook completed his century to steer England comfortably across the finish line.

While Akram was left completely speechless by the collapse, Raja acknowledged Brook's masterclass, offering praise for the England captain on-air despite the heartbreak.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan (63 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) continued his fine form in the tournament and along with knocks from Babar, Fakhar Zaman (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and sixes each), and Shadab Khan (23 in 11 balls, with four boundaries) took Pakistan to 164/9.

Liam Dawson (3/24), Jofra Archer (2/32) delivered brilliant four-over spells, while Jamie Overton (2/26) was also brilliant in his three-over spell.

In the run-chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced England to 58/4, but Brook (100 in 51 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) did not give up, stitching partnerships with all-rounders Sam Curran (16 in 15 balls) and Will Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and England won the match with two wickets and five wickets left.

