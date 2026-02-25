Rain has unfortunately played spoilsport in determining the fate of teams during the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. Persistent downpour washed out the match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while the game between Sri Lanka and England managed to take place despite rainfall being predicted. Wednesday's match between co-hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo is a massive one for both teams in their bid to reach the semi-finals. Here's what the weather forecast says for the match.

As per AccuWeather, the likelihood of rain is low but not out of the picture. While it is expected to stay clear in the build-up to the match, there is a 14% chance of rain between 7 PM and 9 PM local time.

However, the chances of rain is expected to significantly increase as the night wears on. The likelihood of rain jumps to 49% after 10 PM and 58% after 11 PM.

Based on the forecast, it can be concluded that most of, if not the entire match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is likely to go ahead.

The match holds immense importance for both sides, with only one semi-final spot up for grabs from Group 2 of the Super 8, after England sealed qualification on Tuesday.

New Zealand are on one point after their match against Pakistan had to be abandoned without a ball bowled. A convincing victory would bring Mitchell Santner's side to the doorstep of the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are in even more desperate need of a win, having been outclassed by England in their opening Super 8 match. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating batting collapse in that game, getting bundled out for just 95 in a chase of 147.