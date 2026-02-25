Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had a meltdown on live television after the national team's crushing loss to England in the T20 World Cup Super 8s on Tuesday. The result was a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, as they must now rely on other results to advance. During a discussion on the 'Game On Hai' TV show prior to the game, Akhtar had expressed a mix of hope and rivalry: "I just hope England play poorly so we can take the two points happily. Our joy will know no bounds if India get knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals."

However, Akhtar was left fuming after Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in Pallekele. In a viral video, he questioned the leadership credentials of Salman Ali Agha, suggesting the batter is not capable of leading the team-a sharp U-turn for Akhtar, who was among the first to welcome the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to appoint Agha as captain.

Shoaib Akhtar before the start of the game - If England play this badly we'll happily take the 2 points and our joy will know no bounds if India get knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals



England became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals following their narrow win over Pakistan. With the two-time champions chasing 165, Harry Brook scored a match-winning 51-ball 100-run innings, helping his team clinch a victory despite being in a tricky spot earlier in the chase.

England stumbled early to 58/4 before Brook counter-attacked with a historic 100 off just 50 balls -- the first century by a captain in T20 World Cup history.

Despite a late collapse and a four-wicket haul (4/30) from Shaheen Afridi, England held their nerve, with Jofra Archer striking the winning boundary to finish at 166/8 in 19.1 overs.

After the match, Agha admitted Brook has been their nemesis for some time.

"Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground so it can get challenging. They batted really well against Tariq. They didn't go hard against him still he got two wickets. The way Nawaz bowled the 19th over, I thought maybe, you never know." Pakistan need to wait for other results before their last game against Sri Lanka.

"Even if there's a 1% chance my team will go for it," Salman said.

