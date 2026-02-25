Babar Azam once again failed to make an impact as Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup Super 8 on Tuesday, putting their semi-final hopes in serious jeopardy. Walking in to bat at No. 4, Babar made 25 runs off 24 balls, slamming just two boundaries at a strike-rate of 104. Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that politics could be in play when it comes to Babar's spot in Pakistan's team, and credited head coach Mike Hesson for the way he has handled the star batter's selection.

"I admire overseas coaches that go and coach in Pakistan because I can only imagine what's going on," said Vaughan, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"But Babar Azam himself, I think Mike Hesson has dealt with it brilliantly because he clearly has to play Babar Azam, and he's using him as an insurance policy. You lose two wickets; he's your insurance. He comes in at No. 4, and he can just play," Vaughan further said.

"I do admire the way that Mike Hesson has probably played the politics well, and it probably doesn't give you the best chance of winning the World Cup," Vaughan added.

Babar has endured two disastrous T20 World Cup campaigns in a row. In the 2024 edition, his strike-rate was just 101 as Pakistan crashed out in the group stage. This time around, Babar so far has a strike-rate of 112 and an average of just 22.75.

"I personally would never want to go and be an overseas coach in Pakistan. I've spoken so much to Jason Gillespie when I went over there. So, it's difficult. I just think Hesson and the team and the management - I think they've dealt with it perfectly. Absolutely perfect in what they've done," Vaughan said.

Pakistan find themselves in a must-win scenario against Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match to retain any hope of qualifying for the semi-finals.