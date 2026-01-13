The USA is one of the 20 teams that will compete in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which starts in India on February 7. In fact, the USA's first match is against the hosts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Though the USA squad for the marquee event is yet to be officially announced, the team is expected to include several players from the Indian and Pakistani diaspora. Ali Khan is one such player. The right-arm pacer, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2020, claimed his visa was rejected via an Instagram post. "Indian visa denied but KFC for the win," he wrote.

Ali Khan was born and raised in Attock, Pakistan. At 19, his family moved to the United States. He has played 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh is facing a major venue hurdle. Bangladesh has refused to travel to India, citing security threats. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) raised its security concerns for the first time only after pacer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract was terminated.

A video conference between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) was held on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Bangladesh national cricket team's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Representing the BCB were President Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India.

While the ICC noted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested that the BCB reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions.

The BCB stated that it remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials, and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.