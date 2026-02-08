New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs NZ
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: New Zealand will be squaring off against Afghanistan in their first Group D match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match in Chennai. New Zealand are aiming to kickstart their tournament off on a positive note after suffering a 1-4 T20I series defeat to India. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are aiming to go one step better, after reaching the semi-finals in the 2024 edition. (Live Scoreboard)
New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.
Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
SIX! First biggie off the contest and it comes off the bat of Gurbaz. On a length around middle and leg, Rahmanullah Gurbaz shuffles across the stumps and plays the ramp perfectly. The ball sails over the fence towards the fine leg region for a huge six.
Short and on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz thumps this to covers for no run.
WIDE! Good length, down the leg. Wided.
Back of a length, wide of off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks to play the upper cut but misses. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is seemingly getting frustrated.
Cutter, into the deck, around off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scuffs the punch off his under edge.
Back of a length around the pads, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets it tickled to short fine for a dot.
This has been a quiet start from Afghanistan, according to their standards. We are 3 overs in, but have not seen a single boundary, and it could have been worse had New Zealand managed to hold on to the catch in the previous over.
Good length on off, Ibrahim Zadran blocks this off his back foot.
DROPPED! Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets a life as Finn Allen drops a difficult chance. Good length around off, shaping away from the batter. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shimmies down the track and has a blind swing at it. Gets it top-edged behind the keeper. Finn Allen from short fine leg, the keeper and Daryl Mitchell from first slip chase this but Finn Allen ends up calling for it and then dropping it. Three runs taken.
Short and shaping it away from the batter towards his off-stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shuffles across and goes for the pull but misses yet again.
Short and around leg, Ibrahim Zadran fends this through Finn Allen at short fine leg. A misfield from Allen and the batters cross for one.
Around that nagging length, on top of off. Ibrahim Zadran punches this off his front foot to mid on.
Back of a length around off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz cuts this to deep third for a single.
Good length on the pads, Rahmanullah Gurbaz steps inside the line and nudges this through square leg for a run to end the over.
Short again, much wide of the off-stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz shuffles across and looks to pull this but misses out.
Short and on off, Rahmanullah Gurbaz dabs this behind square on off side.
Short and on off, Ibrahim Zadran hops up on his toes and dabs this to the left of Finn Allen at short third. Allen does well to field this with a dive to that side and keep it down to one.