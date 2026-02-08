New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match in Chennai. New Zealand are aiming to kickstart their tournament off on a positive note after suffering a 1-4 T20I series defeat to India. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are aiming to go one step better, after reaching the semi-finals in the 2024 edition. (Live Scoreboard)

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Live Updates from the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match: