India scored over 500 runs in the final two matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. Batters, led by Sanju Samson, made merry in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Yet, it was not all about them. The ever-effective Jasprit Bumrah played a huge part in both of India's wins - in the semi-final against England and then in the final against New Zealand. In the semi-final, Bumrah bowled a crucial 18th over with England batters going gung-ho. Then, in the final, Bumrah took four wickets for 15 runs.

Pakistan cricket great Zaheer Abbas, regarded as one of the finest batters in history and often nicknamed the Asian Bradman, had huge praise for both Samson and Bumrah.

"Sanju Samson played very well at the top. Three scores of 80-plus in three matches is just phenomenal. Then there is Jasprit Bumrah - what do I say about him? He is an exceptional talent. The overall team performance was very, very good. Top class," Zaheer Abbas told Sports Now.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a combination of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. There's no doubt he is one of the best bowlers India has produced. His yorkers, pace, and ability to swing the ball in crucial moments are extraordinary. He has single-handedly won the World Cup for his team with this performance."

He added that India were the deserved champions.

"India played like champions. They were bound to win this tournament, and they've done it three times. Congratulations to them, and they absolutely deserve it," the 78-year-old said.

Abbas played 78 Tests (5,062 runs, average 44.79) and 62 ODIs (2,572 runs, average 47.62) for Pakistan from 1969 to 1985.