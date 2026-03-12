Team India fought against all odds to clinch its third T20 World Cup title, defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. While no one can deny that the Indian players gave their sweat and blood to produce a dominant performance, there was also a "good luck" factor that seemed to work in favour of Suryakumar Yadav and his team. Ahead of the semi-final, the squad delayed its practice session in Mumbai as there was lunar eclipse. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also revealed that the team changed their hotel, leaving nothing to chance.

"We were on the flight to Wankhede for the semi-final when someone suggested we try a hotel change. Many teams have done it. We didn't want to leave anything on the table that could take us closer to our goal. So if someone has won from there, let's try it," Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

SKY also spoke about the so-called jinx of playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India had lost the 2023 World Cup final against Australia there, and their only defeat in the 2026 T20 World Cup against South Africa, also came at the same venue.

"People were saying India don't win in Ahmedabad... this after the 2023 final. But look at it now. We've won there, in that same stadium. Now we know there's no problem with the stadium," Yadav said.

India scripted history on Sunday by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand by a convincing margin of 96 runs in the summit clash. With this triumph, India retained the title they had claimed in 2024, marking their third Men's T20 World Cup crown, and the Indian T20 skipper, Suryakumar Yadav said 'if feels great to win back-to-back title'.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed the achievement, saying, "It feels great, winning in back-to-back." In an exclusive interview with ICC, he elaborated on the team's meticulous preparations and strategic mindset throughout the tournament.

"We knew that this tournament was going to happen in India, so our preparations were spot on. We understood how the conditions will be, what we needed to do, how we wanted to play. I think care is the right word, which I felt seeped into this team slowly when the tournament started, thinking about each other, what the team requires at a given point. This was the mantra for this year's edition," Yadav said.