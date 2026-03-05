India Predicted XI vs England, T20 World Cup semifinal: India take on England in the T20 World Cup semifinal match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered stunning wins against Zimbabwe and West Indies to reach the semifinals following the loss against South Africa. On the other hand, England won all of their Super 8 matches and are currently enjoying a brilliant run of form. Following two back-to-back wins, it is unlikely that India will make any changes to the winning combination but they may consider adding Kuldeep Yadav to the bowling department.

While a tough decision awaits India, head coach Gautam Gambhr, Abhishek Sharma is expected to open the innings once again with last match's hero Sanju Samson. While Samson slammed an unbeaten 97 to guide his team to victory against West Indies, Abhishek will look to regain his form after some dismal knocks.

Ishan Kishan is likely to bat at No.3 and will once again look to play a big knock for his side. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will bat at No. 4 while Tilak Varma will be looking to impress in his new role at No. 5.

When it comes to all-rounders, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel are likely to continue in the playing XI, and against the batters of England, they will be expected to add more support to the bowling attack.

Coming to the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah will be the pace bowling options with Varun Chakravarthy as the sole specialist spinner. While Kuldeep Yadav may emerge as an option for the playing XI, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai may not allow India to play another specialist spinner.

India Predicted XI vs England, T20 World Cup semifinal: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy