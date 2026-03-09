A new team, a new coach, and a new system were incorporated as Gautam Gambhir took charge from Rahul Dravid after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Gambhir's arrival also marked the high-profile exits of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja from the shortest format. Taking on the challenge, Gambhir instilled a ‘team-first' mentality in the players, and India went on to defend the title in the 2026 edition. As the cricketing world showered praise on the Indian team, legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar highlighted how India's decision to move on from Kohli and Rohit became a factor in their World Cup win.

During a show on a Pakistani media outlet, Akhtar couldn't stop lauding the Indian team. From appreciating the investments made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the system created by Gambhir, the Rawalpindi Express took his hat off and bowed to the cricketing structure in the country.

“I will say a couple of things about India. First, their policy won. Then the system won. Most importantly, their management won. It was also possible that money would not have been spent in the right places. The kids who played Ranji Trophy weren't earning. Today, Gautam Gambhir fought everyone. He gave chances to two youngsters and said he would back them. There was only one kid, Sanju Samson. Despite all odds, he dropped someone and took a big risk without compromise,” Akhtar said during a chat on Tapmad.

“Sanju Samson was in front of you. I am saying this again and again: one player neutralised the entire team. Abhishek is very young—a child, yet mature. There are still many things to learn from cricket, but he's somebody who is really mature. Today, Gambhir's policy won. His management won. We think right. We give chances, and we play—15 players get selected,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar ki last line pic.twitter.com/va3Hx5eFO7 — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) March 9, 2026

While Kohli and Rohit announced their retirements from T20 internationals right after winning the 2024 World Cup, Akhtar triggered a debate by suggesting that the duo were ‘dropped' as India aimed to build a new team for the next cycle.

“There were many drops. Legends of the game: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They said goodbye to them. Now India has gone on to win the World Cup. They were part of a winning squad -- a captain, a legend. But the team looked the other way. They proved it today (that it was the right decision). I think, at this pace, how he is spending money on his systems, on his machines -- an injection of money.

“And finally, how beautifully he respects his elders. What a beauty. Today they (former captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni) are standing as India celebrates. Congratulations to India. You pick on merit, you will celebrate. You've got your second World Cup prize -- take it today,” he concluded.