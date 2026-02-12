If power-hitting and aggressive batting needed an advertisement on Thursday, Ishan Kishan could well have been the brand ambassador. India posted a commanding total of 209/9 against Namibia in a high-octane T20 World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, thanks to a whirlwind 61 from Kishan and late fireworks from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that helped the defending champions cross the 200-run mark.

India reached the 100-run mark in just 6.5 overs - the fastest team hundred in T20 World Cup history. They broke the previous record held by the Netherlands, who got there in seven overs against Ireland in Sylhet in 2014.

Despite some late hiccups, the Men in Blue managed to navigate the Namibian bowling attack, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who claimed a four-wicket haul to keep the contest alive.

After being asked to bat first, India were off to a decent start, making 8/0 in the first over.

In the very next over, Sanju Samson hammered two sixes and a four before Ben Shikongo removed the India batter for a brisk 8-ball 22. After four overs, the defending champions reached 43/1, with Ishan Kishan finding a couple of boundaries.

During the final over of the powerplay, Kishan smashed four consecutive sixes and a boundary off JJ Smit, bringing up his half-century in just 20 deliveries.

Kishan's aggressive batting helped India power to 86/1 at the end of the sixth over - their third-highest score in a T20I powerplay.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus ended Kishan's blazing knock on 61 off 24 deliveries, which included six fours and five sixes. At the 10-over mark, India were cruising at 120/2.

On the first ball of the 11th over, spinner Bernard Scholtz dismissed captain Suryakumar Yadav for just 12.

India lost another wicket quickly when Tilak Varma was removed for 25 by Namibia skipper Erasmus in the 12th over.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya then combined to hammer 24 runs off Bernard Scholtz as India raced to 168/4.

By the end of the 18th over, India had reached 199/4 with Pandya and Dube going strong.

On the first ball of the 19th over, Pandya completed his fifty off 27 deliveries as India crossed the 200-run mark. However, off the very next delivery, Dylan Leicher pulled off a spectacular catch at the boundary to dismiss him for 52 off 28 balls, an innings laced with eight boundaries.

Shivam Dube was run out for 23 after a mix-up with Rinku Singh. Erasmus picked up his fourth wicket by removing Axar Patel for a golden duck, as India slipped to 206/7.

India then lost Rinku Singh (1) and Arshdeep Singh (2) in the final over, finishing at 209/9.

For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) led the bowling charts. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were the other wicket-takers.