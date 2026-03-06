India stars Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube shared a heartwarming moment during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England on Thursday. Earlier in the innings, the two had a costly mix-up in the 18th over that resulted in Dube being run out. While Hardik immediately raised his hands to apologize, Dube appeared visibly frustrated as the dismissal cut his aggressive knock short just shy of a half-century. However, the pair proved there was no lingering tension. After Hardik was also run out in the final over of India's record-breaking 253/7, Dube was waiting for him.

In a viral video, Dube was seen hugging Hardik on the dressing room stairs, effectively burying the hatchet after their earlier on-field drama.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's blistering knock of 89 runs off just 42 balls helped India set a big target of 254 runs for England in the 2nd semi-final.

India also set a new team record for the most total sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition, currently at 80+ (surpassing their previous best of 61 in 2024).

India holds the record for most 250-plus scores in Men's T20 Internationals, with impressive totals like 297/6 against Bangladesh, 283/1 against South Africa, and 271/5 against New Zealand.

India's 250+ scores in T20Is:

297/6: Bangladesh, Hyderabad (2024)

283/1: South Africa, Johannesburg (2024)

271/5: New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram (2026)

260/5: Sri Lanka, Indore (2017)

256/4: Zimbabwe, Chennai (2026)

253/7: England, Mumbai (2026 T20 World Cup)*

Samson overtook Rohit Sharma to record the highest number of sixes for India in a T20 World Cup edition. He has made 16 sixes in this edition. Sharma had made 15 in the 2024 edition.

