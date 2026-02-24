India's famed bowling line-up, which cruised through the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage, was brought down to earth in the Super 8 stage by South Africa. Batting first, the Proteas posted 187/7 in 20 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy gave away 47 runs in four overs, while Hardik Pandya conceded 45. India were then bowled out for 111, marking their biggest defeat in a T20 World Cup and ending a 13-match unbeaten streak in the tournament. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said India's bowling was exposed by South Africa.

"Indian bowling has been exposed. If you look at Varun, whose strength is bowling at 97-98 kmph, he was clocking 94. And when he came into the attack, he was hit for a no-look six by Dewald Brevis," Akhtar said on tapmad.

"Indian bowling got exposed today. Hardik and Shivam Dube were bowling at around 120 kmph. It's not as if they are Malcolm Marshall - someone who would intimidate you. If you deploy them in the death overs, such a counterattack from the Proteas is inevitable. Pandya gave away 45 runs today."

Another decision by the Indian team management that was widely discussed was dropping Axar Patel to include Washington Sundar.

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100 per cent that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done," former India star Ravichandran Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Aish Ki Baat.