After seeing their first match against New Zealand being washed out due to rain, Pakistan gear up for the match against England in Pallekele, hoping the weather gods will shower mercy this time. England already have two points to their name, having beaten co-hosts Sri Lanka in their last match. For Pakistan, beating England is extremely important for their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals, with the team keen to avoid a potential washout like the last time. But, how favourable are the playing conditions in Pallekele on Tuesday?

According to AccuWeather, there's a 25 percent chance during the day in the city. Cloud cover is expected to be around 48 percent. In the night, the chances of rain reduce drastically to just 2 percent. Cloud cover, in the night, would be around 12 percent.

The weather predictions suggest little to no impact during the match, with the skies expected to be cleared before the match starts today.

Pakistan vs England Preview:

Pakistan batsman Sahibzada Farhan told reporters in the press conference on the eve of the match that it would be a test for England against their spinners. Farhan said that England can expect more of the same from Pakistan's spinners when they meet on the same Pallekele ground in Kandy on Tuesday night.

A defeat would put England, who skittled Sri Lanka for 95 to win by 51 runs, through to the semi-finals with a game to spare. Pakistan would then need to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eights match and hope other results go their way to reach the last four.

"What we saw in the Sri Lanka-England game was that the ball was gripping and England struggled against spin," said the in-form opener Farhan on Monday.

"Sri Lanka have one or two spinners but we have five in all so we will give England a tough time on a pitch that looks good and will grip," said Farhan.

