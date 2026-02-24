Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons is expecting India to come out all guns blazing in their Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Thursday but he believes his underdog team would be ready after the hard lessons learnt from a heavy loss to the West Indies in Mumbai. Zimbabwe were thrashed by 107 runs by the Caribbean outfit, which posted the second highest total of the tournament history, 254/6, in their Super Eight match on Monday. Sammons is quite sure that India too will come hard at them in Chennai after being handed an 83-run defeat by South Africa.

"We know the way India is going to come out and it's going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They're (India) not going to hold back," Sammons said after the match.

"There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet and also just try and change things up a little bit, disrupt the rhythm of the batters," he added.

Acknowledging the mistakes made during the West Indies game, Sammons said his side, especially the bowling unit, was guilty of being "predictable".

"...we can be a little bit smarter in that regard. Chennai will be a bit bigger (ground) and it probably will be a little bit more at ease in that aspect there," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)