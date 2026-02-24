After the West Indies put on a breathtaking display against Zimbabwe in their Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, former India spinner Anil Kumble lauded the Caribbean side's all-around performance, highlighting the effectiveness of their spinners. With a monumental 254/6 in their 20 overs, led by a scintillating 34-ball 85 from Shimron Hetmyer, the Windies powered to a 107-run victory, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147. "The West Indies understand what it takes to win at this stage of the tournament. The left-arm spinners were outstanding. Gudakesh Motie bowled brilliantly. In this format, finger spinners often try to stay away from the batter's hitting arc, but Motie and Hosein were different," Kumble told JioHotstar.

"Shimron Hetmyer has long been a finisher and knows how to clear the boundaries. He has the power and the temperament. What stands out is that he doesn't settle for quick cameos of 20 or 30. He converts them into substantial scores. Had he fallen for 30, perhaps the West Indies wouldn't have reached 254," Kumble added, highlighting the significance of Hetmyer's knock in guiding the West Indies to their mammoth total.

Kumble also took note of Rovman Powell's calculated approach, as the batter notched up 59 off 35 balls, noting, "Powell is again a proven power-hitter. He took his time initially, but once he settled, he was unstoppable. He strikes the ball extremely hard."

As for India's challenges ahead in the tournament, Kumble stressed the importance of each match following India's recent loss to South Africa.

"Every game counts at this stage. India suffered a significant loss to South Africa, and it wasn't just about losing but the manner of that defeat. The key question now is whether they can bounce back strongly against Zimbabwe," he said, reflecting on the team's need for a strong recovery.

For India to stay in the hunt for a semifinal spot, Kumble emphasised the need for dominant victories, much like the West Indies' comprehensive win.

"India needs to win convincingly, much like the West Indies did against Zimbabwe, to improve their net run rate. After that, they must beat the West Indies as well. The primary focus should be on winning both matches. The net run rate will naturally improve if they are in control of the game," Kumble concluded.

With India's fate hanging in the balance, every run and wicket could prove crucial as the tournament progresses.

