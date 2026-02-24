The Indian cricket team stands at a crossroads amid the concerning form of star batter Abhishek Sharma in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The World No. 1 T20I batter, who has looked out of sorts throughout the tournament, is facing increasing calls for his omission ahead of India's crucial Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe in Chennai. Unlike the group stage, where he registered three consecutive ducks, Abhishek did manage to find a start (15 off 12 balls) in the Super 8 opener against South Africa in Ahmedabad. However, he failed to convert it into a significant knock, gifting his wicket to Marco Jansen in the fifth over.

While it is highly unlikely that the team management would take such a "rational" call, head coach Gautam Gambhir's animated chat with Abhishek has left fans guessing.

In a viral video, Gambhir can be seen having an intense one-on-one discussion with Abhishek, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later joining them.

Gautam Gambhir having a serious discussion with Abhishek Sharma on the team bus after arriving in Chennai for the next match against Zimbabwe.



Guess what they are discussing.

Reacting to the clip, users on X (formerly Twitter) tried their best to decode the conversation

"They surely trust him but somehow in Chennai team India should really play Sanju samson," a fan suggested.

Meanwhile, South Africa handed India their first defeat of the campaign on Sunday in Ahmedabad, keeping their own unbeaten run intact. The 76-run thrashing now stands as India's heaviest defeat in T20 World Cup history.