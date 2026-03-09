Over the years, much has been said about the relationship between MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. The now-India coach's comments on Dhoni's iconic six that sealed the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka remain a subject of debate among fans even today. However, as Dhoni attended the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a touch of camaraderie blossomed between the two former India stalwarts.

Dhoni even shared a post on Instagram after India clinched a 96-run win in the final, urging Gambhir to smile a little more.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of the Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys (BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER)," Dhoni captioned the post.

Gambhir, basking in the glory of scripting history in the T20 World Cup, responded to Dhoni's comment, saying: "And what a reason to smile, great seeing you."

Look what all the World Cup win has given us. A heartwarming Thala x Gauti moment on Instagram. We have seen it all! pic.twitter.com/CHlpgZBkkL — Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 9, 2026

Dhoni, who was present at the stadium for the blockbuster final and also walked out with the trophy alongside 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, shared a picture of the victorious Indian team on Instagram and praised the players, coach, support staff, and fans.

India's victory was built on a dominant batting display led by Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls, supported by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The bowlers then sealed the contest early, with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel dismantling New Zealand's top order to secure a comprehensive 96-run win.

