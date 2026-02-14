Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas isn't mincing words ahead of the India-Pakistan showdown. Speaking exclusively to NDTV in Colombo, the former left-arm great delivered a blunt warning: in modern T20 cricket, bowlers run the show, pressure breaks teams, and India handle it better than anyone else. Vaas also named his World Cup finalists -- India and New Zealand -- firing an early salvo at Pakistan before the mega clash. He emphasised that clinical execution under lights distinguishes champions, suggesting Pakistan's temperament might falter against India's disciplined, high-octane bowling attack.

Q: Chaminda, it's a pleasure speaking to you here at your old club. Tell us - how did this place shape you as a cricketer?

Chaminda Vaas: Thank you. This is like my second home. I joined the club when I was 15, straight from school. My entire cricket journey began here, and even today I remain connected to the club. Everything I became in cricket started from this ground.

Q: Left-arm fast bowlers are a rare breed. Looking at today's game, who do you feel carries forward that legacy?

Chaminda Vaas: There are many quality fast bowlers around now - Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, and several young players coming through. The game has evolved, especially with T20 cricket. Bowlers today must adapt quickly, use variations, and be very smart in the middle. The younger generation is doing a fantastic job.

Q: In this T20 World Cup, who has impressed you most among the bowlers?

Chaminda Vaas: Josh Hazlewood stands out for me. The way he adapts across formats - Tests, ODIs, and T20s - is outstanding. His mindset under pressure is excellent, and he consistently delivers for his team.

Q: With batters dominating T20 cricket, what does it take for bowlers to stay confident after being hit around?

Chaminda Vaas: Initially, T20 was seen as a batter's game. But bowlers have become smarter. They've learned to handle situations, adapt quickly, and develop many variations. Today, I believe bowlers are the real champions in T20 - they can change games and bring immense value to the team.

Q: If you had to offer advice to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, what would it be?

Chaminda Vaas: Honestly, they don't need advice from me. They're bowling really well, their mindset is strong, and the coaching staff is doing a great job. The key is handling pressure in crucial moments and delivering for the team - and they've been doing that consistently.

Q: Injuries are a big concern for modern fast bowlers. What's the secret to longevity?

Chaminda Vaas: Fast bowling requires discipline and sacrifice. Today's players have a very heavy workload, so managing it is important. Fitness is everything - proper rehab, strength work, and recovery routines. If you take care of your body, you can sustain performance at the highest level.

Q: We're here for the India-Pakistan clash. How do you assess Pakistan's current bowling attack?

Chaminda Vaas: Pakistan always produces quality fast bowlers. Now we're also seeing more spinners coming through, especially in T20 cricket. They have good options. But India play fearless cricket - the way they bat and approach the game is unbelievable.

Q: What do you think will decide this India-Pakistan match?

Chaminda Vaas: India have dominated recently, but every game brings its own pressure. It comes down to how well teams absorb that pressure. India usually handle it well, but both sides will be highly motivated. It should be a great contest.

Q: Finally - your prediction for the World Cup finalists and champion?

Chaminda Vaas: It's very difficult because even associate teams are performing strongly. Momentum and pressure management are key. But if I have to name two teams, I'll go with India and New Zealand national cricket team.