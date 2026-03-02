Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Sunday questioned the need for a laser show during the drinks break of the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India were 53 for two in pursuit of 196 when the powerplay ended and the scheduled break was taken. During the three-minute interval, the stadium lights were dimmed and a laser show was conducted, briefly plunging the ground into darkness. Both Gavaskar and Shastri raised concerns that the sudden change in lighting conditions could disrupt the batters' focus and vision.

“The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks break…it's not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter," Gavaskar said on commentary.

"To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you.” Gavaskar said such spectacles were unnecessary in a global tournament.

“You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two and a half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment? "In the IPL, it's fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine. But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?” Shastri echoed the sentiment, stressing the impact on players' concentration.

“And from the players' point of view, to switch back on, is never easy. It's serious stuff.”

Coming to the match, Sanju Samson rose above the noise to produce a match-winning 97 not out as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match to reach the semifinals. India face England in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Asked to bat, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint as they rode on Roston Chase's foundation before unleashing a late assault by Rovman Powell (34 not out; 19 balls) and Jason Holder (37 not out; 22 balls) to post an imposing 195 for 4.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens with over 65,000 in attendance, Sanju stood tall on a night when India's in-form batters faltered under pressure. His magnificent knock helped India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

