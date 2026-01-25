Pakistan fans on Sunday criticised star batter Babar Azam's inclusion in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting February 7. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. Led by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan named a 15-man squad for the showpiece event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. However, social media users questioned the logic behind Babar's inclusion despite poor returns with the bat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also came under scrutiny for ignoring promising batter Hasan Nawaz.

Here's how internet reacted:

Babar Azam is arguably the luckiest cricketer, it's 2026, and he's still playing the T20 WC despite his 90s-style batting approach. — Assad (@Ijussdontcare) January 25, 2026

Only thing that needs to be boycotted is this batting. No Hasan Nawaz but Fakhar, Usman, Agha, Babar in T20s in 2026



We can't win matches without Shadab, Shaheen, Abrar & Farhan performance



Babar was our main batter once but now is carrying him for 7th consecutive tournament pic.twitter.com/vkgTDGgWQn — (@iam_JZK) January 25, 2026

This is Pakistan squad for T20 WC .

Once the captain said ,I will go with new players ,these are my match winners .I will not drop them . Now you can see this squad .The old bottles are back with no performance at back. This team is going with 6 opners along with 3... pic.twitter.com/J0GgUMvS3A — RJ Speaks (@Mir_Ikhlaq786) January 25, 2026

Pakistan have announced their squad for T20 World Cup 2026 & Yes, Babar Azam is back again without any performances!



In the modern era of cricket, how many anchors can you play in one XI?

Babar

Fakhar

Usman

Salman



Is this a T20 XI or a museum of anchors?#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/vQQZCfNtvt — Syed Muhammad Saad Shams (@saadshamsme) January 25, 2026

Honestly, inclusion of Rizwan would have made a bit of sense than Babar Azam. Who's calling these blind shots! #T20WorldCup — MMIK (@i__mmik) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Pakistan have excluded veteran pacer Haris Rauf, as Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are set to spearhead the pace attack for the 2009 T20 WC champions.

Their squad also features all-rounders Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, who are set to offer versatility with both bat and ball.

Pakistan are set to face Australia for a three-match T20I series at home ahead of the World Cup. The first Pakistan vs Australia T20I is set to be held on January 29 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan's last T20I assignment came against Sri Lanka in a three-match series on Sri Lankan soil. While Pakistan started the series with a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka, the second match was abandoned due to rain, and the third match was won by the hosts by 14 runs, with the series drawn 1-1.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.