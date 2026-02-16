Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Score Updates
Afghanistan vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Score Updates: Afghanistan face a must-win scenario as they take on United Arab Emirates in a Group D clash.
Afghanistan vs UAE LIVE Scorecard Cricket Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© ICC
Afghanistan vs UAE LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Delhi on Monday. After losing to both New Zealand and South Africa, Afghanistan need to register two big wins in their remaining games and hope other results go their way to have a chance at reaching the Super 8. Led by Rashid Khan, the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition suffered heartbreak in their previous game, which went down to a second Super Over. UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, beat Canada in their previous match, but also need to ideally win their remaining matches to stand a shot at qualification. (Live Scorecard)
Match 28, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 16, 2026
Play In Progress
AFG
41/2 (6.0)
UAE
160/9 (20.0)
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.83
Batsman
Ibrahim Zadran
26 (19)
Sediqullah Atal
1* (3)
Bowler
Muhammad Arfan
2/1 (1)
Simranjeet Singh
0/0 (0)
